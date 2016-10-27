Wheelchair-Accessible Van Donated to Ballwin Officer Mike Flamion

BALLWIN, Mo. (KMOX) – Last week, it was a brand new house courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation.

Now, injured Ballwin police officer Mike Flamion will be the recipient of a specially-designed, wheelchair accessible van from Jay Wolfe Toyota on Manchester Road in Ballwin.

Southern Bus and Mobility of Valley Park undertook the conversion — their general manager is Marcel Huels.

“With the push of a button, the ramp will lower and allow 56 inches of clearance for a loaded wheelchair to enter the van and pull up to the co-pilot position, so that he can sit next to the driver,” Huels explained to KMOX.

Lori Kelling, president of the West St. Louis County Chamber of Commerce, said the idea came together with a lot of cooperation across the community, and they ended up raising more than the $53,000+ needed to purchase and convert the 2016 Toyota Sienna.

“What we’re going to do with the rest of the money left over is give it to the Gary Sinise Foundation for them to do the house,” Kelling said.

Flamion thanked all of those responsible for the van donation via a live Skype feed from the Colorado hospital where he’s undergoing treatment.

Among those on hand for the announcement was Ballwin Police Chief Kevin Scott.

“It’s beyond words,” Scott said of the ongoing generosity the entire St. Louis community has shown his injured officer. “I mean I can’t even describe…I’ve never seen anything like this. And I told Mike yesterday, I said, ‘You are a true hero in this community.'”

Scott also revealed that the Flamions will be returning to this area from Colorado the week before Thanksgiving.

They’ll have a temporary home provided for them until their new house from the Gary Sinise Foundation is finished sometime next year.

