Study: Mixing Alcohol with Energy Drinks Compared to Cocaine

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Energy drinks mixed with alcohol in a class with cocaine? That’s what a new study is warning.

You may want to think twice before ordering that vodka and Red Bull or a round of Vegas bombs for your buds.

According to the study, when energy drinks and alcohol are added together, the effects can be so powerful that adolescent mice exhibit behaviors and changes in their brains similar to when they take cocaine, CBS Boston reports.

When the mice were given the highly caffeinated alcoholic mixtures repeatedly, they became numb to the rewarding effects of cocaine as adult mice. In other words, they would need more cocaine to become high.

A concern now is if young people mix energy drinks and alcohol, they may be more likely to abuse substances as they grow older.

Click here to read more.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook