Police Looking for Missing Berkeley Woman

November 1, 2016 9:36 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Berkeley Police are looking for missing 25-year-old Monica Elaine Sykes.

(Courtesy of the Berkeley Police Department)

(Courtesy of the Berkeley Police Department)

Sykes left home without her ID and hasn’t contacted family, which is unusual.

She is 4’11” and 100 lbs with long, thick braids. She has a “M” tattoo on her right upper arm and the name “Leonard” in cursive on her left shoulder blade.

If you have information of Sykes’ whereabouts, contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.

