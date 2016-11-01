Police Looking for Missing Berkeley Woman

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Berkeley Police are looking for missing 25-year-old Monica Elaine Sykes.
Sykes left home without her ID and hasn’t contacted family, which is unusual.
She is 4’11” and 100 lbs with long, thick braids. She has a “M” tattoo on her right upper arm and the name “Leonard” in cursive on her left shoulder blade.
If you have information of Sykes’ whereabouts, contact the Berkeley Police Department at 314-524-3311.
