Potential School Merger Shakes Up Dogtown’s Catholic Population

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – There’s another Catholic school merger in the works for south St. Louis.

The St. Louis Archdiocese is proposing three parishes become one; St. James the Greater and Our Lady of Sorrows will merge with St. Joan of Arc to form a new school.

The Archdiocese’s Associate Superintendent for Elementary School Administration Maureen DePriest says the merger is a possible answer to the falling Catholic population in the city. She adds that combining the parishes will bring the community together.

“It is the shared ownership, the shared solidarity among the parishes to come together and try something new and exciting that will really serve the needs of our families and our children going forward,” she says.

The new school would be located at St. Joan of Arc near Hampton and Pernod avenues. However, some say the decision to close St. James the Greater would hurt a lot of families and destroy the Dogtown neighborhood.

James McDermott says he and other parents about the possible closure of the 114-year-old school. They’re not happy that they may not be able to send their kids to a nearby school.

“If your going to close our school, then we’ll go to the closest school which would be St. Ambrose. And rumor has it the priest has to sign off for that.”

McDermott says the whole process should have been more transparent. “They had a board set up, nobody knew who was on the board and there was no meetings held, any kind of input from the parishioners.”

While he says there’s nothing he can do, he does plan to write a letter to the Archdiocese expressing his concerns.

“It’s a travesty and I feel a tradition lost at what cost?”

The merger still needs approval from the Archdiocesan Board of Catholic Education before going to Archbishop Robert Carlson for final approval.

DePriest says they hope the new school would start in the 2017-18 school year.

