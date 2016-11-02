SLU President Opens Online Voting For New Billiken’s Features

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University’s president continues to gather the community’s input for a new Billiken mascot. This time, he’s asking people to vote.

Dr. Fred Pestello tweeted a video, directing people to go online on and fill out a short survey on the “redesigns of our redesigned Billiken mascot.”

Decision 2016: Time to weigh in on the new, new Billiken mascot costume. I need your input. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/BG5UMBuCGW — Fred P. Pestello (@SLUPresident) November 1, 2016

Click the link below, and you first will be asked if you like the newest update to the Billiken. If you answer ‘yes,’ your survey will end there, but if you select ‘no,’ then four more questions are available.

You’ll be asked to choose the color, eyes, hair and mouth you would want to be seen on a new Billiken mascot head. But take it seriously, because you can only complete the survey once.

The poll is only open until Sunday.

Click here to take the survey.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook