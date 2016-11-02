SLU President Opens Online Voting For New Billiken’s Features

November 2, 2016 11:16 AM
Filed Under: Billiken mascot, Billikens, Fred Pestello, mascot, online, President, Saint Louis University, SLU, survey, vote

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Saint Louis University’s president continues to gather the community’s input for a new Billiken mascot. This time, he’s asking people to vote.

Dr. Fred Pestello tweeted a video, directing people to go online on and fill out a short survey on the “redesigns of our redesigned Billiken mascot.”

Click the link below, and you first will be asked if you like the newest update to the Billiken. If you answer ‘yes,’ your survey will end there, but if you select ‘no,’ then four more questions are available.

You’ll be asked to choose the color, eyes, hair and mouth you would want to be seen on a new Billiken mascot head. But take it seriously, because you can only complete the survey once.

The poll is only open until Sunday.

Click here to take the survey.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia