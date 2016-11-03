Lafayette-Grad Included in Harvard Men’s Soccer’s Freshman Ratings Scandal

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis-native, Kelsey Clayman is one of six women to co-write an article explaining how the Harvard College Men’s Soccer team was sharing sexually-explicit ratings of the women’s soccer team. The men’s team has cancelled the remainder of its 2016 season after the documents, dating back to 2012, were discovered last week by The Harvard Crimson.

Clayman was a two-time All-State selection while playing soccer at Lafayette High School, and was named the 2012 St. Louis Post Dispatch Scholar Athlete of the Year. She then was a member of the Harvard women’s soccer team in 2012, as a freshman.

Her name was reportedly included in the ‘scouting report’ written by members of the 2012 Harvard men’s soccer team. The documents were publically available on the 2012 team’s Google Group, but have recently been made private. The Harvard Crimson discovered the documents and posted a story about its contents on October 25.

The report says, the documents included individual evaluations of every female recruit in 2012, including Clayman, and assigned them a numerical score with ‘paragraph-long assessments.’ It also stated a specific sexual position matched to each woman, such as ‘Doggy style,’ ‘The Triple Lindy,’ and ‘cowgirl,’ The Crimson reports.

Clayman and her classmates on that 2012 team wrote an op-ed to the student-run newspaper after the original story was posted. It stated, in part:

“We feel hopeless because men who are supposed to be our brothers degrade us like this. We are appalled that female athletes who are told to feel empowered and proud of their abilities are so regularly reduced to a physical appearance. We are distraught that mothers having daughters almost a half century after getting equal rights have to worry about men’s entitlement to bodies that aren’t theirs. We are concerned for the future, because we know that the only way we can truly move past this culture is for the very men who perpetrate it to stop it in its tracks.”

The Crimson reports, Harvard Athletic Director Robert L. Scalise announced the decision to cancel the remainder of the men’s soccer season through an email, saying the ‘practice appears to be more widespread across the team and has continued beyond 2012, including in 2016.’

Read more reporting by The Harvard Crimson, here.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook