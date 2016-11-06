Missouri Native Killed In Jordan Attack

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP)- A Kirksville, Missouri native was one of three U.S. Army Green Beret soldiers killed in a shooting outside a military base in Jordan.
The U.S. Department of Defense says 27-year-old Staff Sergeant Matthew Lewellen died Friday after his convoy came under fire.
Lewellen’s home address is given as Lawrence, Kansas but Governor Jay Nixon’s office says Lewellen grew up in Missouri.
The other soldiers killed in the attack were from Arizona and Texas- all three were Green Berets with the 5th Special Forces Group from Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.
