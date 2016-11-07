Blues Pull Off a Win-Win on ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple teams around the NHL this weekend participated in the league’s ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ initiative, which has raised more than $16 million for local and national cancer research and treatment centers. But the Blues may have done it better than anyone.

Before the game, the entire Blues and Colorado Avalanche rosters joined a group of cancer survivors:

Entire #STLBlues & Avalanche rosters on ice with 40 cancer survivors for Hockey Fights Cancer pregame ceremony pic.twitter.com/QGaEJPK413 — Chris Hrabe (@chrabe) November 6, 2016

And the purple warm-ups were a perfect touch:

So many people have been affected by cancer at some in their lives, including Blues’ defenseman Colton Parayko, who fights for his grandma:

Colton Parayko fights for his grandma tonight and every night. #HockeyFightsCancer #stlblues pic.twitter.com/uSiYy6sZ7S — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) November 6, 2016

And the moment of the night, was when forward Vladimir Tarasenko stopped to take a selfie with one of the youngest cancer survivors on the ice:

To top it all off, the Blues won 5-1. And Alexander Steen scored goal No. 200 in his career:

Even the fourth line got into the box score, with a goal from Scottie Upshall, off assists by Ryan Reaves and Kyle Brodziak.

And then Reaves was treated with some post-game interview attention:



