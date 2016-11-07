Blues Pull Off a Win-Win on ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ Night

Sam Masterson (@sammasterson22)
Filed Under: Alex Steen, Alexander Steen, Blues, ceremony, Colton Parayko, Hockey Fights Cancer, Kyle Brodziak, Line, pregame, Ryan Reaves, Scottie Upshall, St. Louis, Survivor, Vladimir Tarasenko
Bill Greenblatt, UPI

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Multiple teams around the NHL this weekend participated in the league’s ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ initiative, which has raised more than $16 million for local and national cancer research and treatment centers. But the Blues may have done it better than anyone.

Before the game, the entire Blues and Colorado Avalanche rosters joined a group of cancer survivors:

And the purple warm-ups were a perfect touch:

So many people have been affected by cancer at some in their lives, including Blues’ defenseman Colton Parayko, who fights for his grandma:

And the moment of the night, was when forward Vladimir Tarasenko stopped to take a selfie with one of the youngest cancer survivors on the ice:

Bill Greenblatt, UPI

Bill Greenblatt, UPI

Bill Greenblatt, UPI

Bill Greenblatt, UPI

To top it all off, the Blues won 5-1. And Alexander Steen scored goal No. 200 in his career:

Even the fourth line got into the box score, with a goal from Scottie Upshall, off assists by Ryan Reaves and Kyle Brodziak.

And then Reaves was treated with some post-game interview attention:


(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

Shop KMOX Apparel
KMOX Podcasts

Listen Live

Listen