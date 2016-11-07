Felon On Illinois Ballot Rare, But Legal

SPRINGFIELD, IL (KMOX) – If you’re a convicted felon in Illinois you can’t be a mover, a pet shop owner or a roofer but you can be a state representative or state senator.

In tomorrow’s election, a convicted felon is running for state representative in the metro east. Republican Bob Romanik, a former Washington Park police chief, was convicted in 1997 for lying to a grand jury 150 times and in 1999 for bank fraud.

Illinois State Election Board General Counsel Ken Menzel says Illinois is the one state that allows felons to run for office, with just a few exceptions, “Probably the most notable example of that,” he says, “is the Illinois municipal code prohibition on felons holding city or village office in Illinois.”

So, you can run for Governor but not dog catcher.

Menzel has been in state government for 30-years. He says a felon running for office doesn’t happen very often. “I think it’s somewhat on the unusual side. I know there are a couple of instances here or there, but I don’t believe you can say it’s common.”

In Missouri, felons are banned from holding statewide office. Federal laws allow felons to run for congress and President.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook