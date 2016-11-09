Winter Weather Advisory | School Closings | Forecast | Radar | Maps | Traffic

Election Night in Missouri: Who Won What?

November 9, 2016 12:44 AM
Election 2016, Missouri, results

*Names of winners bolded.*

Missouri GovernorEric Greitens (R), Chris Koster (D)

Lieutenant Governor — Russ Carnahan (D), Mike Parson (R)

Attorney GeneralJosh Hawley (R), Teresa Hensley (D)

Secretary of StateJay Ashcroft (R) , Robin Smith (D)

U.S. SenateJason Kander (D), Roy Blunt (R)

U.S. House, Missouri’s 1st Congressional District — Congressman Lacy Clay wins ninth term representing St. Louis, defeating Republican Steven Bailey and Libertarian Robb Cunningham.

State Representative 78Bruce Franks (D), Erik Shelquist (R)

St. Louis SheriffVernon Betts (D), John Castellano (R)

St. Louis TreasurerTishaura Jones (D), Darren Grant (R) , Jerome Bauer (G)

Congress District 2 — Bill Otto (D), Ann Wagner (R)

Congress District 3Blaine Luektemeyer (R), Kevin Miller (D)

