Election Night in Missouri: Who Won What?

*Names of winners bolded.*
Missouri Governor — Eric Greitens (R), Chris Koster (D)
Lieutenant Governor — Russ Carnahan (D), Mike Parson (R)
Attorney General — Josh Hawley (R), Teresa Hensley (D)
Secretary of State — Jay Ashcroft (R) , Robin Smith (D)
U.S. Senate — Jason Kander (D), Roy Blunt (R)
Related story: Missouri Amendment and Proposition Results
U.S. House, Missouri’s 1st Congressional District — Congressman Lacy Clay wins ninth term representing St. Louis, defeating Republican Steven Bailey and Libertarian Robb Cunningham.
State Representative 78 — Bruce Franks (D), Erik Shelquist (R)
St. Louis Sheriff — Vernon Betts (D), John Castellano (R)
St. Louis Treasurer — Tishaura Jones (D), Darren Grant (R) , Jerome Bauer (G)
Congress District 2 — Bill Otto (D), Ann Wagner (R)
Congress District 3 — Blaine Luektemeyer (R), Kevin Miller (D)
Related story: Democrat Duckworth Unseats Incumbent Republican Senator Kirk
One Comment