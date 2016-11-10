Right to Work Priority for Missouri GOP Lawmakers, Greitens

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Passing a right-to-work law is a top goal for the next legislative session, according to Missouri Republican leaders. They added that they’ll work with GOP Gov.-elect Eric Greitens to enact priorities despite his campaign pledge to root out corruption in the Capitol.

Greitens met Thursday with Republican lawmakers, as well as current Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon to plan his transition to leadership.

Republican lawmakers appeared hopeful for a better relationship with Greitens, even though he slammed elected officials on the campaign trail.

“I don’t think there’s any smoothing over needed,” GOP House Speaker Todd Richardson said Wednesday night. “Eric has expressed a desire to work with this caucus; I think he’s been sincere in that … I think it’s going to be a strong, productive working relationship.”

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard said he’s “not corrupt, so I don’t worry about it.”

Richard and Richardson said passing a right-to-work law barring mandatory union fees is at the top of their shared list of priorities. Even with majorities in both chambers, Republicans failed to pass the measure under Nixon.

Greitens supports right to work, which could smooth its path forward. Republican supporters won’t need to worry about a veto from Nixon and consequently will need to wrangle fewer votes.

Sen. Gina Walsh, who is president of the Missouri State Building and Construction Trades Council, said she’ll be ready to fight when a right-to-work bill is proposed. Senate Democrats picked the Bellefontaine Neighbors Democrat to be the next minority leader Thursday.

Republican leaders also cited a shared interest with Greitens in restricting liability lawsuits in an attempt to help businesses. Nixon has pushed back against such efforts.

Support seems less solid for another Greitens’ campaign promise: banning all lobbyist gifts.

Under Richardson, House members pushed for a total ban on gifts last session along with several other changes to ethics laws aimed at improving the culture at the Capitol. The gift ban died in the Senate.

“I was proud that we were able to take some substantive, meaningful steps forward last session, but we know that that job is not done,” Richardson said. “So we will be back next year looking to restrict or ban lobbyist gifts.”

Richard said Greitens needs to get the minimum 18 senators needed for passage to “think like he does.”

Richard said lawmakers are interested in working on health care at the state level if President Barack Obama’s health care law is repealed after he leaves office. The Senate President Pro Tem said he’s “talking about providing health care to those that don’t have it.” He said there’s a gap of working people without coverage, and said he’d “like to be able to help those people.”

House Speaker Richardson also cited “education reform” as a priority, although he did not discuss specifics. Richard said “regulatory reform” is a goal for Senate Republicans.

