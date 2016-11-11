Over 100 Synthetic Marijuana Overdoses in 3 Days

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The wave of overdoses among the downtown homeless population from synthetic marijuana continues.

Now up to some 15 overdose cases, non-fatal, from synthetic pot. pic.twitter.com/niaxWkfLo3 — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 10, 2016

So far, no fatalities, but more than 28 cases Thursday. That brings to more than 100 the number of calls for synthetic marijuana cases downtown over the past three days.

The cases are popping up mostly near the homeless missions downtown – victims lying on the streets or sidewalks, some vomiting, some losing motor skills and unable to walk.

Earlier today, this man was among the first batch of 11 homeless passing out. pic.twitter.com/PhgRWFFSlH — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 9, 2016

There have also been some cases reported north of downtown near a work-release facility for ex-convicts.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says if he had to bill for the people overdosing on synthetic marijuana, it would cost about $600 each, times about 100 calls for service. That comes to a cost of $60,000 to taxpayers for the crisis.

Jenkerson says so far, the rash of calls for synthetic pot overdoses has not delayed response time for other medical emergencies downtown.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) diversion program manager Scott Collier says the uptick in synthetic marijuana overdoses are, in part, because the drug has changed.

The chemicals producers are using to create synthetic marijuana were initially created to study the effects of THC-like substances in mice.

Collier thinks the drugs, with some synthetic pot being sold as cheaply as a dollar a joint, are being smuggled in from Asia — sometimes being shipped directly to manufacturing nodes through the mail.

He says this is the first time the DEA locally has seen this type of “concentrated effect” from synthetic drugs.

