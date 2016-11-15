Carson Kelly Takes Advantage of Every Moment Around Molina

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The opportunity is in front of Carson Kelly to become the successor of Yadier Molina, as the next St. Louis Cardinals catcher. And in 2016 he got a whole lot closer when he was called up to the big leagues for the first time.

Kelly says he was with his parents on September 4, when he got the call that he was coming to St. Louis. He called it the most incredible moment of his major league career, thus far.

“And that’s something that you work your whole life for and being able to get that opportunity and experience, I wouldn’t trade it for anything,” Kelly says. “(Next) you just take it in and get ready for 2017.”

He was drafted in 2012 by St. Louis, as a third baseman, but has recently made the switch to catcher. And he says he is trying to replicate almost everything Molina does, expect for maybe the neck tattoos.

Kelly says he’s been following Molina’s lead at Spring Training the past few years, which begins and ends with defense.

“He’s a bulldog and that’s something I’m seeing and got to experience in September and he’s been very, very generous to me and I think I want to learn how he hits, how he catches, you know, all those things,” Kelly says.

You can hear the entire conversation Kelly had on with KMOX Sports Open Line with Chris Hrabe below. Kelly’s interview begins at the 15:00 minute mark.



