Full Schedule Released for 2017 World Baseball Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The World Baseball Classic released a full tournament schedule on Tuesday.
The WBC begins with a round-robin stage to be played between March 6-13, 2017. The top two teams from each group will advance to a second round-robin stage, leading to a final single-elimination tournament between the top two teams from each second-stage pool.
Team USA is in a pool with Canada, Dominican Republic and Colombia, which will play all its games at Marlins Park in Miami.
Team USA’s first game is against first-time participant Colombia, on March 10, then play defending champion Dominican Republic on March 11.
The tournament opens on March 6 in Seoul, South Korea, when Israel makes its debut against Korea, then, two-time champion Japan takes on Cuba on March 7.
The US team hasn’t released a roster yet, but there are hopes out there to see the likes of Bryce Harper and other stars around Major League Baseball compete for the US and other participating countries.
