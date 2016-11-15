Lawsuit Claims Radioactive Dust Found in Kitchen Linked to West Lake Landfill

BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOX) – A Bridgeton couple files a lawsuit today claiming tests show radiation found in their home and in their garden is linked to the West Lake landfill.

The suit is filed by Robin and Mike Dailey, claiming tests found radiation in the dust behind their kitchen refrigerator is 1,000-times above the normal background level.

Bridgeton couple Mike and Robin Dailey sue Bridgeton Landfill, saying radiation-laced dust found in their home. pic.twitter.com/MgQpmFOCdY — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 15, 2016

And the couple says the fingerprint of that radiation shows it’s from Thorium 230 – a type of uranium linked to the Manhattan Project; Manhattan Project debris is buried at the nearby West Lake landfill.

The suit seeks a buyout and relocation costs. The Daileys say their ranch house in the Spanish Village subdivision is now essentially worthless.

Lawsuit filed by owners of this Bridgeton home claims radiation in kitchen, basement and yard make it worthless. pic.twitter.com/IrIxTMZWXV — Kevin Killeen (@KMOXKilleen) November 15, 2016

The suit names landfill owner Republic Services and the Mallinckrodt Corporation, among several others.

Landfill spokesman Richard Callow released a statement saying, “We have not seen the suit, or any scientific data to support its foundation. For years, federal regulators, state officials and third-party experts have been clear that the Landfill is safe. There has been no evidence that supports a claim for off-site contamination. The Landfill remains in a managed state.”

