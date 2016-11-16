Ladue Students Walk Out in Protest Following Racially Charged Incidents

LADUE, Mo. (KMOX/AP) – A diverse group of students walked of the Ladue Horton Watkins High School and to the district office this afternoon in protest after there have been several reports of racial slurs and incidents since last week’s election.

Among them, a black parent who says her sophomore son was burned by a white student with a hot glue gun Nov. 10. She posted pictures of the burns on Facebook.

We are not aware if race was behind the reported incident.

Ladue Police Chief Rich Wooten tells KMOX the incident was first reported to school officials, who investigated and took action. No word on what that action was.

Wooten says the alleged crime was then reported to his department, and their investigation is underway.

Wednesday’s protest comes after students on a school bus last week chanting “Trump” and said black students need to sit in the back of the bus.

Two students were reportedly disciplined.

School district officials say they take the concerns seriously, and are working on efforts to improve racial tolerance.

KMOX is awaiting a call back from Ladue School District officials.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook