Minor League Baseball Team Changes Name to ‘Baby Cakes’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Because the New Orleans Zephyrs apparently weren’t original enough, the minor league baseball team’s name was changed, to the Baby Cakes.

It’s a salute to nationally recognized Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, and popular king cakes, which features a tiny baby figurine hidden inside a slice. The announcement was made Tuesday by the Miami Marlins Triple-A affiliate on Facebook Live. And there is already plenty of Baby Cakes merchandise on sale.

Score our newest merchandise items here at the stadium or online at https://t.co/1WqgpJcpFF! pic.twitter.com/u1zmipQCuC — NOLA Baby Cakes (@cakesbaseball) November 16, 2016

Here's your first look at our new uniforms! Alongside our home and road jerseys, we have 2 alternates and two sets of Pelicans throwbacks. pic.twitter.com/dRH6vM08bw — NOLA Baby Cakes (@cakesbaseball) November 15, 2016

The name was selected above other finalists: Cajun Crawfish, Po’boys, Tailgators, Night Owls, Red Eyes and King Cakes. Baby Cakes President Lou Schwechheimer, (talk about a resume builder ‘President of the Baby Cakes’) released a statement about the name change.:



“Our goal was to give the baseball fans of New Orleans a team and identity they can call their own. New Orleans is full of traditions woven into the fabric of the city, and this new tradition will be something local and iconic and celebrate what makes New Orleans and Minor League Baseball so great: family and fun.”

The Baby Cakes now join the ranks of other outrageously named minor league baseball teams like: Batavia Muck Dogs, Hartford Yard Goats, Montgomery Biscuits, Albuquerque Isotopes, Richmond Flying Squirrels and many, many more.



