Mother of Burned Ladue Student Demands Answers

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The mother of a teen who was burned with a hot glue gun at Ladue Horton Watkins High School is calling for her son’s assailant to be expelled.

Lynette Hamilton is the mother of 16-year-old Christian who attends Horton Watkins High School. He was reportedly burned on the arm last week by another student wielding a hot glue gun. The incident caused a third-degree burn.

She tried to speak to school officials the day it happened, but was told to schedule an appointment.

“I was very persistent. I demanded, ‘No I need to talk to someone today. I need to talk to someone now. You mean to tell me you cant get one principal out here? I need someone now,'” Hamilton says.

She adds that she just received communication from school officials on Wednesday – nearly a week after the incident. She was told that the student responsible was suspended for seven days, which she calls “unacceptable.”

“There was an African-American student, a couple of years ago, that was charged with attempted assault on another student,” Hamilton says. “He was expelled for 180 days … because he was African-American.”

There are still many questions that are unanswered, and she wants to know who is going to be held responsible for her son’s safety.

Hamilton has been encouraged by the support of community members – black and white – since the incident happened. She says during a protest outside the high school, many students came up, hugged her and apologized for what happened.

