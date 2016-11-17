3 Rams From 2000 Super Bowl Named Hall of Fame Semifinalists

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – Orlando Pace is still waiting in Canton, Ohio for three of his Super Bowl Champion, St. Louis Rams teammates. Kurt Warner, Issac Bruce and Torry Holt are a step closer, by being named semifinalists for the NFL Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

Those four Rams from the 1999 season and 2000 Super Bowl were named semifinalists for the 2014 HOF class, but Bruce and Holt haven’t made the finalists yet. However, Warner could be named a finalists for the third time and Pace was elected to the Hall last year.

The 2017 class will be selected on Feb. 4, the day before the Super Bowl. Between four and eight new members will be chosen.

Inductions will be in August at the Canton, Ohio, shrine.

Also semifinalists are running backs LaDainian Tomlinson, Roger Craig, Terrell Davis and Edgerrin James; wide receivers Hines Ward and Terrell Owens; offensive tackles Chris Hinton, Tony Boselli, Joe Jacoby and Mike Kenn; guard Alan Faneca; center Kevin Mawae; cornerback Ty Law; safeties Brian Dawkins, Steve Atwater, John Lynch and Darren Woodson; and linebackers Jason Taylor, Karl Mecklenburg and Clay Matthews Jr., the father of current Packers LB Clay Matthews III.

Previously nominated by the veterans committee was safety Kenny Easley, and by the contributors’ committee were Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue.

Craig, Davis, Faneca, Law, Jacoby, Atwater, Johnson, Jones, Lynch, Woodson and Ward all own Super Bowl rings.

