The ultimate sports showcase hits the ice in Busch Stadium on January 2, 2017. As one of the biggest city-to-city rivalries in sports, St. Louis and Chicago will face off in an outdoor hockey game for the record books! Throughout the week leading up to the big game, fans of both teams will gather and celebrate in many different ways, but none will be as unique and memorable as the KMOX Rivalry Rally, Presented by Bud Light on January 1st 2017 inside of Ballpark Village.

As the flagship stations for both teams, KMOX and WGN are teaming up with Bud Light to provide an evening of entertainment complete with Alumni from both teams, including Bobby and Brett Hull, Tony Esposito and Cam Janssen, with commentary led by the Tom Ackerman of KMOX and Judd Sirott of WGN. Immediately following the stage commentary, the Thomas Nicholas Band will take the stage to perform hits from their forthcoming #FRATPARTY album. The album will include covers from the American Pie movies (which Thomas starred in) and fans from both sides will celebrate the night away!

The event is family-friendly and FREE to attend – a select number of VIP tickets will be made available to fans 21+ and they will include a food and drink package as well as private viewing areas from the PBR bar. The first 1500 guests to the rally will also receive a limited edition rally towel in either red or blue, to support their team!

BUY VIP TICKETS HERE TO GUARANTEE YOUR SPOT!

Schedule of Events

11a- Ballpark Village Opens

4p- VIP ticket package begins in PBR Bar, games giveaways, photo experience available

6p- Stage commentary begins with broadcast talent and team Alumni

7:15p- Thomas Nicholas Band performance

Secure your exclusive Meet and Greet package with the Thomas Nicholas Band HERE.