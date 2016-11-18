Uber-Cute Kittens Coming to an Office Near You!

November 18, 2016 8:51 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Want a purr-fect Friday? Uber is delivering kittens on demand!

(File photo of UberKITTENS in app)

According to a news release, Uber is partnering with APA Adoption Center and Purina to bring kittens to offices in St. Louis today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The KMOX newsroom ordered kittens last year — click here to see how awesome it was!

Hit the “kittens” request option in the app and, if matched, Uber will deliver kittens so “you and your colleagues will have 15 minutes of kitten snuggle time.”

Uber is charging a $30 “snuggle fee,” which will support the APA Adoption Center.

Kittens will only be delivered to offices and Uber asks those wanting to get their paws on them have an enclosed space ready.

All kittens are available for adoption and APA Adoption Center representatives will be on hand to take questions.

If you’re new to Uber, use the promotional code “MEOWSTL” to get $15 off your first ride.

