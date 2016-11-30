Seven Charged in Plaza Frontenac Robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Formal charges have been issued against seven people accused of taking part in a mass smash-and-grab robbery at Plaza Frontenac over the weekend.
They’re identified as Dejuan Winguard, Keysyla Thomas, Terrence Bell, Derrick Crowder, Darius Bowdry, Julian Campbell, and Jacob Lee.
They’re accused of entering the Saks Fifth Avenue at Plaza Frontenac just after it opened Saturday, walking up to a display case, and grabbing expensive handbags – smashing glass in the process.
Sixteen handbags were found inside a getaway car that was pulled over a short time later on northbound I-55 near Litchfield.
The total value of the stolen merchandise came to nearly $60,000.
Each of the defendants have an $75,000 cash-only bond.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment