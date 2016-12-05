Vladimir Tarasenko Named “Sports Personality Of Year”

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – For only the third time in 18 years, a St. Louis Blues player is the Missouri Athletic Club’s “Sports Personality of the Year.”

Forward Vladimir Tarasenko picked up the award at Monday night’s 47th annual Jack Buck Sports Awards Banquet.

Tarasenko follows in the footsteps of T.J. Oshie (2014 recipient) and Al MacInnis (1999 recipient).

Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin received the Burnes/Broeg Award.

Retired NHL player Barret Jackman is the 2016 Legends Award winner.

Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Brock is this year’s recipient of the Stan The Man Musial Award.

SLU soccer player Saadiq Mohammed won the Carl Bauer Award.

The co-winners of the 2016 Ernie Vornbrock Award are Genevieve Pfeifer and Jack Dolan.

KMOX Radio aired the ceremony live, as it has done all 47 times.

