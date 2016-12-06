Best Restaurants In St. Louis Open On Christmas Day 2016

By Lisa Payne-Naeger Christmas is the time of year to which we all anticipate with anxious excitement. Family and friends are in ample supply along with gifts, fun and food. This holiday season why don’t you leave the extra holiday food prep to someone else and visit one, or more, of St. Louis’ many restaurants that will be open on December 25th? It’s a lot less stress, work and it’s delicious.

Pere Marquette Lodge And Conference Center

13653 Lodge Blvd.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-2331

www.pmlodge.net St. Louisans know the Pere Marquette Lodge as a beautiful lodge in a beautiful setting with fabulous amenities. Not the least of which is the restaurant there. While you enjoy the beautiful settings at the grounds there, stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, any day of the week. And if you happen to be looking to let someone else do the cooking on Christmas, the Lodge should be on your list for places to enjoy a spectacular Christmas Feast. They’ll provide the omelets, carving stations, and banana’s foster, if you’ll supply the family and loved ones. Dinner prices start at $9.95 for kids ages 4 to 11 and $26.95 for adults.

Eclipse Modern American Cuisine

6177 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63112

(314) 726-2222

www.eclipsestlouis.com If you’re an out of town guest, visiting St. Louis for Christmas, perhaps you may want to take your hosts to the Eclipse for a fabulous Christmas dinner, at the Moonrise Hotel in the loop, near beautiful Forest Park. While they serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as 24 hour room service at the Moonrise, the unique atmosphere would offer a great memory making opportunity for Christmas dinner. The Twilight Room offers gorgeous views and the food is the star of the season. The menu offers great appetizers like phyllo wrapped shrimp, soups, salads and mouth watering entrees like rainbow trout and filet mignon. Enjoy their great wine lists and cocktails with your meal. There may be no better way to spend the holiday with family and friends than enjoying a meal, out, at the Eclipse.

LuLus Seafood And Dim Sum

8224 Olive Blvd

University City, MO 63132

(314) 997-3108

www.luluseafoodrestaurant.com If your Christmas traditions include seafood, and oriental cuisine, then don't spend the day toiling in the kitchen. Pack the car with family and friends take the short drive to the loop where you will find LuLu's. Some of the best modern interpretations of classic dim sum and seafood dishes, ever, awaits you there. Check out the menu before you go and choose from dozens and dozens of fabulous entrees at seriously reasonable prices. There's just nothing like enjoying a great dim sum with the people who mean the most to you, on Christmas day.

The Ritz Carlton Hotel

100 Carondolet Plaza

St. Louis, MO 63105

(314) 863-6300

www.ritzcarlton.com After the gifts are opened and the wrapping paper is cleared away, you’re probably going to want a way to satisfy your appetite. Put on your Christmas best and set out for the Ritz. It’s a one stop destination for great Christmas food, wine, cigars and maybe an afternoon tea. For 2016, the Ritz wants to be the place where you celebrate the season. Plan on breakfast and lunch at Restaurant. Enjoy a casual meal with the family before you go off to visit friends for the day. Dinner at the Grill might just be a superb way to top off a great holiday. Adults can enjoy the Wine Room and Cigar Club too. Afternoon tea offers a great array of scrumptious treats as well as a fabulous way to spend the afternoon. In St. Louis, there is no one place that offers such an array of great holiday activities.