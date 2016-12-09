St. Louis’ Tallest Residential Tower Planned for Kingshighway

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – What would be the tallest and most unique residential tower in St. Louis is being planned for the Central West End, overlooking Forest Park.

St. Louis Alderman Joe Roddy says of all the projects underway in the Central Corridor, the 305-unit, $130 million project is the most significant.

Roddy tells Total Information AM the 36-story glass and steel structure is designed by Gang Studio, which designed the Aqua Tower in Chicago, and fits what planners have in mind at Kingshighway and West Pine as they look to build a car-optional neighborhood.

While a number of approvals are necessary, “in many ways, this project fits what we’re trying to do at that site,” Roddy says.

“We were really looking for a very tall building at that location to take advantage of the great park views and so forth.”

Roddy says the public input process will begin at 7 p.m. Monday, when the developer and design team will be at the Schlafly Library to discuss the plan.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook