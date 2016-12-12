Heroin Supplier in Mitch Stenger’s Case Pleads Guilty

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man pleads guilty to providing the heroin that led to the death of Mitch Stenger, the nephew of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
In October, U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson rejected a previous plea deal for 26-year-old David Bollinger.
The judge then accepted a deal in which Bollinger pleaded guilty to a heroin distribution charge.
Prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than 10-years in prison, and the defense won’t ask for less than five.
Mitch Stenger died from a heroin overdose in December of 2014.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment