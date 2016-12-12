Heroin Supplier in Mitch Stenger’s Case Pleads Guilty

December 12, 2016 8:04 PM
Filed Under: David Bollinger, distribution charge, Heroin, Mitch Stenger, overdose, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A man pleads guilty to providing the heroin that led to the death of Mitch Stenger, the nephew of St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.

In October, U.S. District Judge Carol Jackson rejected a previous plea deal for 26-year-old David Bollinger.

The judge then accepted a deal in which Bollinger pleaded guilty to a heroin distribution charge.

Prosecutors agreed not to ask for more than 10-years in prison, and the defense won’t ask for less than five.

Mitch Stenger died from a heroin overdose in December of 2014.

