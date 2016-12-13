Boeing Moving Defense & Space Unit HQ from Hazelwood

December 13, 2016 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Boeing, Defense and Space Unit, Hazelwood

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is losing another headquarters and a few dozen jobs.

Boeing is moving the headquarters of its Defense and Space Unit from Hazelwood to Arlington, Virginia.

“The move will result in a small number of BDS (Boeing Defense and Space) senior leaders moving to Boeing’s existing facility near the Pentagon, with approximately 50 support staff positions relocating there over time,” says spokesman Phillip Carder.

The new headquarters will be in a sprawling building across Interstate 395 from the Pentagon.

