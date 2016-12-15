5 St. Louis-Area Men Accused in Kidnapping Conspiracy

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A St. Louis-area executive and four others have been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly kidnapping a man and collecting ransom from his parents.
The U.S. Attorney’s office in St. Louis on Thursday announced kidnapping conspiracy charges against 52-year-old Todd Beckman, 55-year-old Kerry Roades , 24-year-old Zachary Smith and brothers Blake and Caleb Laubinger, ages 24 and 26. All but Smith also face a weapons charge.
Beckman is president and CEO of BAM Brands, which owns the tanning business Tanco, Xist Fitness, Massage Luxe and the age management business LifeXist, according to its website.
Federal prosecutors say the victim was abducted Nov. 21 and taken to the home of one of the kidnappers, where he was beaten, assaulted and attacked with a stun gun. He was then alleged transported in a shipping container to another home.
The U.S. Attorney’s office says that on Nov. 23, the parents paid a ransom of about $27,000 to Beckman, and the victim was released.
