Busch Stadium Gets Ready for NHL Winter Classic

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The short-sleeved days of summer are just a memory at Busch Stadium, where they’re getting ready to freeze thousands of gallons of water on the field to make a rink for the NHL Winter Classic game set for Jan. 2.

Arriving in a heated NHL tractor-trailer, Blues Chairman Tom Stillman and St. Louis Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III stepped out, quickly putting on hats.

Stillman said outdoor hockey harkens him back to his Minnesota youth.

“I am old enough that that’s what I did for the first many years that I played hockey,” Stillman said, “I remember standing in a foot of snow between shifts playing hockey. That’s what we did hour after hour growing up in Minnesota.”

Dewitt said they’ve winterized Busch Stadium restrooms to keep fans warm, and will have plenty of hot chocolate.

“You’ve just gotta come prepared,” Dewitt said, wearing a thick NHL Winter Classic wool cap.

Asked if he was sending a message for fans to wear a hat, he replied. “Yes, I am, bring a hat or buy a hat.”

The machine making the ice for the Winter Classic rink is a one-of-a-kind mobile refrigeration unit: 53-feet-long, contained in a 76-foot trailer, and weighing 96,000 pounds.

It will use its 300-ton capacity to pump 3,000 gallons of glycol coolant through a series of hoses, into custom-made aluminum trays that will be configured on the field.

It will cool the 10,000 gallons of tap water that will form the 2-inch think ice to 22 degrees.

The construction of the rink will take about a week.

The sold-out game between the Blues and the Blackhawks will be broadcast live nationally on NBC in the U.S. starting at noon, Central time. You can also hear it live on KMOX AM 1120 or kmox.com/listen!

