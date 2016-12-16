Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Drizzle, Icy Conditions

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 4:40 p.m.) A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended for St. Louis city and county until midnight Saturday.

The extension will cover Friday evening’s freezing drizzle and Saturday afternoon’s chance of freezing drizzle to light sleet and snow.

A “light glazing of ice” is possible this evening, resulting in hazardous travel conditions, especially on bridges, overpasses and untreated roads.

“The glazing of ice will be especially hazardous since it will be difficult to tell exactly how slippery roads are,” the warning reads.

Wind gusts up to 25 mph are possible.

It will be cloudy and cold today, with a wind chill in the 20s, according to KMOV chief meteorologist Steve Templeton.

Saturday will be a bit warmer — 40s in the morning, but falling to the 20s by 5 p.m. More freezing drizzle or light sleet is possible in the late afternoon. From 4 p.m. to midnight, the area will likely see all light snow – most of the area will see less than 1 inch.

1/4" dry snow predicted between 1030-1230am in #stl with temps at onset around 15 degrees. #stlwx #drivesafe — STLCity Street Dept (@StlStreets) December 18, 2016

Sunday will be bitterly cold, with a low of 7 and high of 14. Wind chill below zero in the morning – a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through noon Sunday – and in the single digits all day.

