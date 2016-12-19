Greitens: Opposed to Using Taxpayer Money for Soccer Stadium

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Missouri Governor-Elect Eric Greitens released a statement Monday morning on his views of possible tax money going to partially fund a soccer stadium in downtown St. Louis.

“I’m opposed to spending taxpayer money to build a soccer stadium in St. Louis,” Greitens said. “This project is nothing more than welfare for millionaires. Right now, because of reckless spending by career politicians, we can’t even afford the core functions of government, let alone spend millions on soccer stadiums. This back-room wheeling and dealing is exactly what frustrates Missourians. This type of politics as usual is coming to an end.”

The potential MLS ownership group in St. Louis – SC STL – is asking the city for $80 million and the state for $40 million to help pay for the $200 million stadium, which would be built just west of Union Station.

St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay tells KMOX his staff is still working internally and with the proposed ownership group to come up with a plan the public would accept.

It’s scheduled to go before voters in April.

State Sen. Rob Schaaf, of Kansas City, has introduced a bill to prevent the Missouri Development Finance Board from awarding tax breaks.

Schaaf says, “It’s been shown to be a bad public investment, it only helps a few wealthy people.”

