Pending Case Could Free Sikeston Man Convicted of Woman’s Murder

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – Wrongfully convicted? That’s what a man serving life in prison for a 2000 Sikeston murder claims.

Southeast Missourian reporter Ben Kleine says David Robinson sits in a Jefferson City prison cell, wondering if 2017 will be his year to walk.

Robinson is serving life in prison for a 2001 murder conviction in Sikeston, Missouri — he was found guilty of killing Sheila Box in 2000.

But since then, another man confessed to killing Box before he took his own life, and two trial witnesses claimed they lied.

Kleine spoke with one of those witnesses, Albert Baker.

“Karma had effected his life negatively ever since he testified against David Robinson, and he felt like this is the only way to try to repair that, in his opinion,” Kleine says.

However, the judge didn’t believe the recantations, Kleine reports, and said the confession was hearsay.

Attorneys are using a legal procedure available to inmates who feel they’ve been wrongfully detained.

“You’re only supposed to be able to use it once, or unless new evidence is available,” Kleine says. “Robinson’s lawyers say that new evidence is definitely available in this case with the recantations.”

Robinson is hopeful the new year will mean the state supreme court takes up his wrongful-conviction claims.

It may not matter to the Missouri Supreme Court, Kleine says, but public opinion to his work is in favor of Robinson’s release from prison.

“People really do feel like, if David is innocent, as the evidence suggests, then he deserves justice.”

WATCH: Kleine and his colleagues put together a six-part series on Robinson’s case, including video.

