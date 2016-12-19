St. Louis Courts Ranked Top ‘Judicial Hellhole’ Due to Baby Powder Lawsuits

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis is the No. 1 “Judicial Hellhole” in the latest annual ranking from a tort reform group. This year, it’s all about baby powder.
St. Louis Circuit Court hosted three baby powder lawsuits this year from women claiming they got ovarian cancer from Johnson and Johnson’s talcum Powder. Darrin McKinney with the American Tort Reform Association blames the judges here.
“You have junk science, driving groundless lawsuits, by out-of-state plaintiffs and monstrous, monstrous verdicts,” McKinney says.
The baby powder jury verdicts here totaled almost $200 million, in 2016.
Also making the list, were St. Clair and Madison counties in Illinois ranked No. 6, accused of having judges who are too sympathetic to asbestos lawyers who give them campaign money.
(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)
One Comment