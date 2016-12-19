Warehouse Fire Continues to Burn for 30 Hours

ST. LOUIS (KMOX/AP) – St. Louis Firefighters remain on the scene of Sunday’s four alarm fire at a vacant six-story cold storage building.

The building, which is over 100 years old, was insulated with cork, which continues to burn and smolder.

Two homeless people were rescued from a St. Louis warehouse fire that continues to burn on multiple floors after it began late Saturday night.

A St. Louis Fire Department firefighter suffered 2nd degree burns after rescuing two people from the abandoned refrigeration and cold storage company, the department says.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the firefighter suffered a burn on the face, and was treated and released from a hospital.

The homeless people were both treated for burns and smoke inhalation.

The four-alarm fire was reported around midnight at the five-story building at North Leonore K. Sullivan and Biddle.

As of Monday morning, flames were still active on the third, fourth and fifth levels of the building, and smoke continued to billow out of the windows.

30 1/2 hours after it started vacant warehouse fire on Sullivan at Lewis continues to burn. @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/yfoxHuOsS1 — Brian Kelly (@Brpkelly) December 19, 2016

The frigid temperatures Saturday night and into Sunday caused a lot of the water to freeze on contact, creating an incredible photo opportunity:

Here's the warehouse fire @Brpkelly has been reporting on this morning. See the ice on the front of the building… @kmoxnews pic.twitter.com/113Bw1rx9A — Rodger Brand (@rbrandtraffic) December 19, 2016

Challenging #stlwx, including moderate wind conditions creating havoc on the fireground! #STLCity pic.twitter.com/u39tBWu4Tg — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) December 18, 2016



