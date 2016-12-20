Best Bars In St. Louis To Ring In 2017

By Lisa Payne-Naeger The new year always brings renewed hope for friendship and prosperity and what better way to start it off than to dance, drink and celebrate the night away at one of many great watering holes in St. Louis. Casual or fancy. There is a New Year’s Eve celebration surely to make new memories for you as you look ahead to a wonderful 2017.

Howl At The Moon – St. Louis Ball Park Village

601 Clark Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 736-4695

www.howlatthemoon.com If you want to be part of one of the biggest and best New Year’s Eve celebrations in the U.S.A. then you need to spend your celebration at Ball Park Village. It has everything you need for a great party. Food, drinks, music, party favors and people! They also have the only ball drop in St. Louis. Excitement all night long. There are a variety of ticket packages starting at $75, that get you drink packages and champagne toasts at midnight. If you require additional VIP accommodations, well, you can get that too. Don’t miss the fun; make sure you gather your friends and make plans to head downtown for NYE Live!

New Year’s Eve Bash At 360

1 S. Broadway Ave.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 641-8842

www.360-stl.com Is there any better way to ring into the new year than on top of St. Louis’ sky line? The New Year’s Eve Bash at 360 has one of the best parties in town. Specialty, hand crafted cocktails, with a view, a champagne toast at midnight, with a view, and fireworks, with a view. Absolutely beautiful. Reserved seating available with $110 food and beverage minimum. It promises to be one of the most memorable New Year’s celebrations you’ll ever have.

The Roaring Twenties New Year’s Eve Extravaganza

The Roaring Twenties Complex

807 N. Second St.

St. Louis, MO 63102

(314) 899-0881

www.roaringtwentiesNYE.eventbrite.com The Roaring Twenties New Year's Eve Extravaganza may be literally the largest party in town. With three floors of party, you are certain to find a great time and make new friends as you ring in the new year. Yes, they have the drinks and champagne, and they have incredible music, with live band and Karaoke. And you'll eat some of the best cajun food you've ever had. But that's just the beginning. You've only experienced the first floor. The second floor is the dance floor. The third floor is the venue for great concerts and, of course, the great balloon drop. Multiple ticket packages range from $35 to $2500. There's something for everyone, and it promises to be an evening you won't want to miss.

New Year’s Eve Gala At Innsbrook

Aspen Center

1 Aspen Circle Drive

Innsbrook, MO 63390

(636) 928-3366

www.innsbrook-resort.com Take a short drive outside the St. Louis city and enjoy a New Year’s celebration with dinner, dancing, champagne and fireworks over the lake at Innsbrook. It’s a great way to start off the new year with loved ones and friends. In fact, make a weekend of it with their overnight packages. Dinner reservations are $65 per person and the overnight package gets you a the dinner package with a lakeside condo, a bottle of wine and cheese tray. They start at $260 for a couple. A two bedroom condo with two bottles of wine and cheese tray is $440 and a party of six package with a 3 bedroom condo is $630. It’s a great trip away from home without being too far away from home.