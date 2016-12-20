Business is Blooming at Metro East Medical Marijuana Dispensary

December 20, 2016 9:46 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Nearly a year after sales of medical marijuana began at HCI Alternatives in the Metro East, the company is growing at a rate of 17 new patients per week, according to spokesman Chris McCloud.

And that’s been the average growth for HCI Alternatives since it opened at the start of 2016.

McCloud says the growth has been slower than they anticipated, but after starting with 89 total patients, that number is now over 900.

He thinks a lot of people took time to warm up to the idea of getting a prescription – or maybe they couldn’t find a doctor to write the script.

“The more success stories there are,” McCloud says, “the more people want to try it.”

McCloud says it’s obvious that the nation’s attitude on cannabis is changing, but he’s glad that Illinois is taking it slow and not legalizing right away like other states have recently done.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Jimmy Perry says:
    December 20, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    McCloud is not an effective spokesman for medical cannabis.I would not employ this person at all in any capacity.

    Reply | Report comment |

