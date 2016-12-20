Last Call For Holiday Mail To Make It In Time For Christmas

(CBS) – If you’ve been procrastinating sending your holiday cards and packages – get to the post office today.
This is the last day for first-class postage letters and cards to get to their destination by Christmas.
If you wait, you will have to pay more, or it won’t be guaranteed to get there by Christmas Day Saturday.
