Police Investigate Murder in North St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – St. Louis County Police are investigating a murder in North County.
Police received a call just before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, for shots fired in the 10200 block of Prince Drive. A short time later, a male victim arrived at an area hospital with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim’s name has not being released.
If you have any information, please call the St. Louis County Police or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
