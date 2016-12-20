Free Trolley Service to Return in St. Charles

ST. CHALRES, Mo. (KMOX) – A familiar service will be returning to St. Charles.

Last night, council members voted to approve $200,000 in funding to bring back the trolley to Main Street. The city has already allocated the funding as part of the city’s budget.

The trolley hasn’t operated since 2010, but with an increase in tourism since then, Mayor Sally Faith says it is now necessary to bring it back.

“It’s connectivity,” Faith explained. “From the convention center, to the Ameristar, to Main Street… Getting people around, so they have that opportunity.”

Once up and running, riders can take advantage of trolley services seven days a week, free of charge. It will run from mid-March until December 24.

Also approved at Tuesday night’s meeting was an amendment to the Code of Ordinance, regulating criteria for homes built out of shipping containers. Starting now, if you want to build your home using shipping containers in St. Charles, you’ll need to take extra steps to do so. The council approved a measure requiring a “conditional use permit” for those homes.

“You’ll apply to the planning and zoning commission, they’ll review it and make a recommendation to the city council,” said Bruce Evans, Director of Community Development.

A local St. Charles couple built their home using shipping containers, causing a stir among neighbors. Their home is exempt from the new regulation since it was already built before changes went into effect.

