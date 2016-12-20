St. Louis Murder Rate This Year May Tie, Surpass 2015

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – With just about ten days left in the year, the St. Louis murder rate is on tract to tie or surpass last year’s number of killings. Last year was the deadliest year in St. Louis in two decades

St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson says most killings here in 2016 were between people who know each other, out of the 180 murders so far. He adds they also have been the result of anger or wounded pride. Police have identified the motives in many of them.

“14 of them, where we know motives, are domestic incidents. 17 of them are robberies, some involving drugs and narcotics,” Dotson says. “11 of them are clearly over narcotics.”

Dotson says the largest category is 29 – involving just arguments.

KMOX asked about the investigation into killing of Pat McVey – the Maggie O’Brien’s bar owner found shot dead in his pickup truck near I-55 and Loughborough.

“No apparent beef with anyone, no grudge, nobody had it out for him,” Dotson says. “It could be something as upsetting as road rage. Right now, we are still chasing down leads in that case.”

Dotson says the other recent highway killing – the one a few weeks ago on I-55 near the brewery – was a feud over drugs.

He adds that lowering the murder rate long-term will take better public schools, more jobs and a return to the family unit in the city.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook