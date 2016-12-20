St. Louis Native Cries in Interview After Scoring With Family in the Stands

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Patrick Maroon said he doesn’t get to see his son as much as he would like to during the NHL season. But in beating his hometown St. Louis Blues at Scottrade Center Monday, he gave his son a pretty exciting gift.

Maroon is a graduate of Oakville High School and his son was in attendance at for the Oilers 3-2 OT win in St. Louis. Maroon tipped in the game-tying goal early in the third period.

After the game in an interview with Sports Net, he was asked about the goal and having his son, Anthony there to see it.

“It’s pretty cool. Pretty emotional,” Maroon said, tearing up in a post game TV interview. “I don’t get to see him as much. It’s pretty special.”

Looks like it will be a special Christmas celebration for the Maroon family.



