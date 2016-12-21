Book Gift Guide For The Sports Enthusiast In Your Life

December 21, 2016 2:27 PM
Filed Under: Fall Winter Guide, Simon and Schuster, sports
Do you have baseball, basketball, or football fans in your life? We sure do. Our sister company, Simon & Schuster, has the perfect gifts for everyone on your list. Check out these exciting sports books, and finish your holiday shopping at your local bookstore.
Muhammad Ali Unfiltered
by Muhammad Ali

An officially authorized collection, Muhammad Ali Unfiltered brings to life the “Greatest of All Time” through 200-plus pages of images, quotes, and tributes and includes a foreword and eulogy by the legend’s widow.

Shoe Dog
by Phil Knight

From Nike founder and board chairman Phil Knight comes this candid and riveting memoir. For the first time ever, Knight shares the inside story of the company’s early start-up days and its evolution into one of the world’s most iconic and profitable brands.

The Boys Of Dunbar
by Alejandro Danois

An essential read for the basketball fan in your life, The Boys of Dunbar is the inspiring true story of a high-school basketball team in 1980s Baltimore that overcame desperate circumstances to produce four NBA players—Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Williams, David Wingate, and Reggie Lewis—and give hope to a neighborhood.

I Feel Like Going On
by Ray Lewis

In this absorbing memoir, legendary Baltimore Ravens linebacker, Ray Lewis, shares the story of his troubled childhood, his rise to athletic greatness, and the devastating injury that nearly cost him his final moment of glory.

Back From The Dead
by Bill Walton

UCLA All-American, NBA All-Star, famed sports broadcaster. Bill Walton has definitely made his mark on basketball. In this inspiring memoir, he recounts his devastating injuries, UCLA triumphs under John Wooden, and storied NBA career, which lead to his award-winning career in broadcast.

Saban
by Monte Burke

This is the first major biography of Nick Saban, the championship-winning University of Alabama football coach. Author Monte Burke used interviews with more than 250 of friends, coworkers, rivals, and former players to tell the story of the man who transformed the game of American college football.

Perfect Pass
by S.C. Gwynne

Perfect pass is an enthralling story of two unknown coaches who revolutionized American football. At a small college in Iowa, Coach Hal Mumme and his offensive line coach, Mike Leach, invented their “Air Raid” offense, a play that changed football from a run-dominated sport to a pass-dominated one. This book is the perfect read for the historian in your life who also loves football.

Counting The Days While My Mind Slips Away
by Ben Utecht

Throughout his NFL career, tight-end Ben Utecht suffered five major concussions, leading to a progressive loss of his memories. In this poignant memoir, Utecht records his memories, from throwing a football in the yard with his father to catching touchdown passes from Peyton Manning.

The Best Team Money Can Buy
by Molly Knight

In 2012, the Los Angeles Dodgers were bought out of bankruptcy in the most expensive sale in sports history. In The Best Team Money Can Buy, Molly Knight tells the story of the Dodgers’ 2013 and 2014 seasons, detailing how, after the astonishing sale, the team was re-made from top to bottom.

