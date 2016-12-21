Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce Cleans Out Her Office, Prepares for Retirement

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cleaning out her office to make way for the new circuit attorney, Jennifer Joyce is reflecting on her 16 years on the job and what’s she’s learned about crime and punishment in the city.

“This job is about doing the right thing, doing justice. Sometimes, people will be clamoring for you to prosecute a case, but justice demands that you don’t prosecute it,” Joyce says. “Sometimes people will be clamoring that you don’t prosecute a case, but justice demands that charges be filed.”

Joyce says she took the job with a “lock’em up” mindset, but has since realized many non-violent offenders need more creative solutions. An example would be a “drug court” to help them get their lives together and avoid getting sent to prison where they can become hardened criminals.

As she packs up her things to pass the torch to Circuit Attorney-elect Kim Gardner, she says she has “every confidence” in her. She also gives Gardner a little bit of advice.

“Number one, ‘What is the right thing to do?’ and number two ‘How do I get the public to understand my decision?'”

Joyce says it’s never visa versa, but to do the justice and then worry about the communication, politics and everything secondary.

She chose not to run for re-election and is retiring to become as she puts it, “a nomad,” and chase the sun in an RV with her husband. A mountain climber on the side, Joyce says she plans to climb a 14,000 foot mountain next year to relax.

(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook