Controlled Burn in Forest Park Wednesday

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – If you see large clouds of smoke at Forest Park on Wednesday, don’t call emergency responders – it is a controlled burn.

Here is information from Forest Park:

WHAT: Forest Park Forever and the City of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry will conduct a controlled burn in several areas of Forest Park on Wednesday, December 21, 2016, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. If weather conditions are favorable, four strategically selected areas will be burned by DJM Ecological Services, who are under contract with Forest Park Forever. The burn will help maintain the vitality and health of the savannas and prairies far more effectively than mowing or taking no action. This prescribed burn will be conducted like those completed safely and professionally in Forest Park in previous years.

WHEN: 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2016

WHERE: Depending on ground conditions, controlled burns may take place in John F. Kennedy Memorial Forest on the Picnic Island Buffer, in the Deer Lake Savanna and in the Prairie north of Steinberg Skating Rink (The map shows five potential burn sites for 2016-17; Hidden Creek Savanna has been taken off the list for tomorrow’s burn, so we marked that out.)

General info about controlled burns:

Conducting a controlled burn promotes native species with deep, established root systems and fights off exotic species with shallow root systems. This process is also time and cost effective as compared to other means of managing some of these natural systems. Other benefits include:

-To enhance native plant communities and biodiversity

-To provide more soil productivity with increased sunlight and nutrients

-To reduce or “trim back” invasive woody species that shade out native wildflowers and grasses

-To enhance habitat for wildlife including many bird and pollinator species

-To increase public awareness and promote public interest in natural areas and ecology