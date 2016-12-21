Homeless Man Stabs Man on Bicycle in South City

December 21, 2016 8:43 AM
ST. LOUIS (AP) – A homeless man is in custody in St. Louis, accused of stabbing a man as he rode past him on a bicycle.

Police say the crime happened Monday night on the city’s south side. The victim suffered a stab wound to the abdomen and is hospitalized in stable condition.

The suspect told police he thought he was about to be attacked, so he stabbed the bicyclist. The homeless man was arrested but it isn’t clear if he has been charged with a crime.

