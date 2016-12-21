KMOX Profiles: Donn Lux

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Donn Lux is a supplier/producer of spirits in a beer town.
As CEO of Luxco (and a part owner of the St. Louis Blues), Donn oversees a company on The Hill that’s been making spirits (Pearl Vodka, Rebel Yell Whiskey, El Mayor Tequila and more) for almost 60 years.
Lux is interviewed by KMOX’s Debbie Monterrey.
