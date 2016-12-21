Lambert Airport Throws Party for Thousands of Soldiers Heading Home

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The USO says throwing a party at Lambert Airport for the nearly 5,000 soldiers from Fort Leonard Wood is the least they can do for them before Holiday Block Leave.

Service men and women are allowed 12 days of leave during the holiday season to go home to see family.

A bus from Fort Leonard Wood arrived at Lambert–St. Louis International Airport at 1 a.m. Wednesday. Waiting for the soldiers were free Hardee’s sandwiches, a DJ, Fred Bird, a photo booth and Santa Claus.

5 thousand soldiers going on leave at Lambert. USO making this a party for them. Pics with Santa included. pic.twitter.com/WzJGZGecos — Brian Feldman (@BFeldman) December 21, 2016

The USO at Lambert says it just wants to send soldiers home in the right mood.

“It means a lot, because I really miss my family,” one soldier heading home to California says. “And I feel like this is going to motivate me more to keep going.”

Photo booth for soldiers another aspect of the "party" the USO is throwing at Lambert pic.twitter.com/FwhCgjGwHl — Brian Feldman (@BFeldman) December 21, 2016

The USO says it has been doing this for more than 30 years.



(TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2016 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook