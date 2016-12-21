Legislation Filed to Raise Age Requirement for Marriage in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOX) – State Rep.-elect Jean Evans’ first piece of pre-filed legislation will be to raise the minimum age to get a marriage license in Missouri.

Right now in Missouri, you have to be 18 to get a license without parental consent. You can get one with parental consent if you’re 15 to 17 years old.

Evans’ legislation would make it so you’d have to be 17 to receive a marriage license with parental consent.

Evans says her goal is to prevent child marriages that might disguise abuse or trafficking.

“It’s illegal for an adult to have sexual contact with a child, but our laws have a loophole that allows these abusers to marry their victims and get away with the crime,” said Evans, R-Manchester, in a news release. “It’s time to close the loophole so we can protect our young people from those who would exploit and harm them.”

Her colleagues will consider the bill when the 2017 legislative session officially begins Jan. 4.

