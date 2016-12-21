Man Arrested in Springfield for Kirkwood HomeGoods Robbery

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The man who stole a woman’s purse at the HomeGoods store in Kirkwood earlier this month has been arrested in Springfield, Missouri.

Dewitt D. Johnson, 44, of Washington Park, Illinois was caught by police thanks to an anonymous caller in Kirkwood. He is charged with 1st-degree robbery and armed criminal action with a bond of $250,000.

Here’s the press release from police:

On Tuesday, December 20, 2016, Springfield Missouri Police arrested Dewitt Johnson in connection with the robbery that occurred during the afternoon hours on Saturday, 12-10-2016 on the HomeGoods parking lot in Kirkwood Commons. Kirkwood Police learned the identity of the suspect after receiving an anonymous tip from a caller who recognized the suspect vehicle shown on local media reports. Investigation led to Springfield, Missouri, where Johnson was known to have relatives. Springfield Police were contacted about Johnson and he was arrested without incident. Johnson is being held at the Greene County Sherriff’s Department pending transfer to St Louis County.

During the December 10th robbery, Johnson took the woman’s purse and pushed her down in the process, police say. The victim was with her daughter and told police she was fearful for her daughters’ safety and cooperated.

Johnson fled in a 2000’s model light grey Mercury Grand Marquis and the victim’s credit cards were used at two businesses in Cahokia, Illinois.

The robbery occurred in the Kirkwood Commons Parking lot in front of HomeGoods 1040 S. Kirkwood Rd.



