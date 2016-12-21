St. Louis County Crime Prediction Program Marks One Year

CLAYTON, MO (KMOX) – When St. Louis County Police report the crime statistics for this year, they’re expected to show a 2-3 percent decline in 2015. One reason for the drop could be a new crime-prediction service the department implemented one year ago.

“HunchLab” takes incident-level crime data and combines it with other data, to predict where and when a crime is likely to occur.

“Part one crimes, those serious felonies, versus part two crimes, more larcenies and misdemeanors,” says Officer Benjamin Granda. “It can even get into things like time of day, weather and other factors like that.”

The program, according to Granda, allows the department to allocate its resources to be the most effective and efficient.

It’s hard to pinpoint individual instances where crimes were prevented, he says, but just the timely presence of an officer acts as a deterrent. “You could have a policeman preventing crime by driving down the street and they would never be the wiser to it. Just that couple of seconds of exposure or that command presence.”

Granda tells KMOX “HunchLab” costs about $40,000 a year. He says the department believes it’s well worth it.

